'May The Fourth Be With You!': Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

Fans are observing Stars Wars Day to celebrate George Luca's Star Wars .

Twitter users were using MayTheForuthBeWithYou hashtag to mark the day which is celebrated on May 4th.

The day is said to have been chose for the pun on catchphrase "May the Force Be With You"as "May the Foruth be with You".

Here is a collection of some Tweets:




