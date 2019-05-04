close
Sat May 04, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 4, 2019

'May The Fourth Be With You!': Fans celebrate Star Wars Day

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, May 04, 2019

May The Fourth Be With You!

Fans are observing Stars Wars Day to celebrate George Luca's Star Wars .

Twitter users were using MayTheForuthBeWithYou hashtag to mark the day which is celebrated on May 4th.

The day is said to have been chose for the pun on catchphrase "May the Force Be With You"as "May the Foruth be with You".

Here is a collection of some Tweets:


