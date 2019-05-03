close
Fri May 03, 2019
Sports

AFP
May 3, 2019

Foakes stars as England survive Ireland scare

Sports

AFP
Fri, May 03, 2019

DUBLIN: Ben Foakes´ unbeaten 61 on his debut helped England recover from a top-order collapse to beat Ireland by four wickets in a lone one-day international in Dublin on Friday.

England, the world´s top-ranked side in ODI cricket and the hosts of the 50-over World Cup starting later this month, collapsed to 66 for five chasing a modest 199 for victory.

They were still in trouble at Malahide when teenage debutant left-arm quick Josh Little took his fourth wicket to leave them 101 for six against an Ireland side who have not qualified for the World Cup

But wicket-keeper Foakes and Surrey team-mate Tom Curran (47 not out) saw England to victory with an unbroken stand of 98.

