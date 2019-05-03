Foakes stars as England survive Ireland scare

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBLIN: Ben Foakes´ unbeaten 61 on his debut helped England recover from a top-order collapse to beat Ireland by four wickets in a lone one-day international in Dublin on Friday.
England, the world´s top-ranked side in ODI cricket and the hosts of the 50-over World Cup starting later this month, collapsed to 66 for five chasing a modest 199 for victory.
They were still in trouble at Malahide when teenage debutant left-arm quick Josh Little took his fourth wicket to leave them 101 for six against an Ireland side who have not qualified for the World Cup
But wicket-keeper Foakes and Surrey team-mate Tom Curran (47 not out) saw England to victory with an unbroken stand of 98.
DUBLIN: Ben Foakes´ unbeaten 61 on his debut helped England recover from a top-order collapse to beat Ireland by four wickets in a lone one-day international in Dublin on Friday.
England, the world´s top-ranked side in ODI cricket and the hosts of the 50-over World Cup starting later this month, collapsed to 66 for five chasing a modest 199 for victory.
They were still in trouble at Malahide when teenage debutant left-arm quick Josh Little took his fourth wicket to leave them 101 for six against an Ireland side who have not qualified for the World Cup
But wicket-keeper Foakes and Surrey team-mate Tom Curran (47 not out) saw England to victory with an unbroken stand of 98.