Shahid Afridi on Gautam Gambhir: ‘He acts like he's a cross between Don Bradman, James Bond'

KARACHI: Shahid Afridi’s autobiography is truly becoming a 'Game Changer' in the world of cricket with the stalwart's assessments about fellow players making headlines in both India and Pakistan.



Journalist Saj Sadiq shared some excerpts from the book in which 'boom boom' has shared his thoughts about Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir.



"Some rivalries were personal, some professional. First the curious case of Gambhir. Oh poor Gautam. He & his attitude problem. He who has no personality. He who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He who has no great records just a lot of attitude."

‘Gambhir behaves like he's a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond,' Afridi commented.

“In Karachi we call guys like him saryal (burnt up). Its simple, I like happy, positive people. Doesn't matter if they are aggressive or competitive, but you have to be positive & Gambhir wasn't."

Recalling a verbal brawl with Gambhir in 2007 when he ran straight into him, Afridi stated: “The umpires had to finish it off or I would have. Clearly we had a frank bilateral discussion about each other's female relatives".