Ayeza Khan turns her Instagram account from public to private

Pakistani television actress Ayeza Khan have turned her social media account to private as she wants ‘fans only not just followers’.

The 28-years old actress, who gained much popularity through her drama serial aired on Pakistan Televison in 2014 ‘Pyaare Afzal’ opposite to Hamza Ali Abbasi, and also was praised by the audience from across the border when the show was aired in India.

Khan turned her Instagram account to private and shared a post in which she stated that: “Keeping my account private, I want fans, not the followers, Ayeza khan.ak”.

It is however, surprising that in an age of internet where the most celebs are in the race of increasing numbers of their followers Ayeza Khan is doing exactly the opposite.

On the work front, currently Ayeza Khan can be seen in her latest drama serial ‘Yaariyan’ aired on Geo TV which is highly appreciated by the audience since its first episode.