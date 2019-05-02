Don't make idols out of actors: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made a name for himself by delivering stellar performances in award-winning and highly applauded films; however, amidst the praises, some criticism has also come his way after his latest release Thackeray.

During an interview with Arbaaz Khan on his show Pinch, the Manto star responded to some of the harsh criticism that has come his way with the film.

“I can only say I am an actor and I will do all sort of roles. Many liberals have questioned me for taking up this role. I won’t explain to them because they are intelligent people but what do I explain to those who are not smart enough?,” he stated.

He went on to say: Few of my friends questioned me and my only answer to them was that I am an actor and since 30 years, I am only thinking, reading, breathing and living acting. I have never done anything beyond that. So, no matter what character comes my way, I will do it.”

“Today, I might be playing a saint and tomorrow a gangster. I want to play every sort of character. Today is the time and chance to explore, so I am doing it. I think people should leave all these characters in the theaters. They should take a film as a film and a character just as a character,” he further added.

He later goes on to say that actors should not be turned into idols, as they are only there to entertain: “You can take inspiration from my struggles but do not make me an idol because as an actor, I will do all sort of roles. I will want to earn money because I was penniless for a large part of my life. Watch my work and if you do not like it, we can discuss it. I think actors are meant to entertain. One should make idols out of people who have contributed to society in bigger ways.”