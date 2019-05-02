Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra named leading ladies of Instagram

Undeniably the leading ladies of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, are now reigning over the feeds of social media users as well as the three divas have now been named Instagrammers of the Year.

The beauty queens who have a colossal following on social media and are often found clinging on to their accounts and actively using Instagram, have now gotten themselves the titles of ‘Instagrammers of the Year.’

Priyanka Chopra with a fan following spreading across the seven seas, beyond Bollywood and Hollywood, with 39 million followers on Instagram, received the title of ‘Most Followed Account’ of the year.

Moreover, Deepika Padukone’s Instagram portraying elegance, simplicity and aesthetics through the photos earned her the title of ‘Storyteller of the Year.’

In a statement released, Deepika had stated: "I come to Instagram every day to live, laugh, love and share with the people that are most important to me and I am grateful for all their kindness. In 2019, I look forward to connect more, love more and share many more authentic experiences with my beautiful fans.”

On the other hand, newbie Sara Ali Khan who made both her Bollywood and Instagram debuts last year, has undeniably earned fame and a massive following at the speed of light with her charm, charisma and immense star power, due to which she got the ‘Rising Star Award.’

Speaking to IANS, Sara stated: “Instagram is a platform that allows me to be myself and to stay connected with audiences in the most direct and organic way. Not to mention it also allows me to salivate over great food, look at interesting and new places to travel to and of course stalk people.”