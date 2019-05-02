Is Mahira Khan now engaged to rumoured boyfriend Salim Karim?

Looks like Pakistan's ravishing actress Mahira Khan, darling to a million hearts, has finally decided to settle down the second time as latest reports circulating the internet suggest so.



According to the rumour mills, Mahira, who had been dating entrepreneur Salim Karim for a while now, exchanged rings with him in Turkey this month.

Mahira Khan has been in the news for her relationship with boyfriend Salim Karim for quite some time now and the couple has been painting the town red with their love, a report from Pinkvilla claims.



In a picture that has set the internet on fire, Mahira can be seen in close embrace with her rumoured fiance, as the two stand next to each other at a party.

The picture is reportedly from a function wherein the two were recently spotted dancing together.

According to sources, the couple was seen indulging in some passionate PDA after.

Meanwhile, an official confirmation from the couple is awaited in this regard.

Mahira Khan, an actress par excellence, has a son, named Azlan, from her previous marriage.

The 34-year-old actress had tied the knot with Ali Askari in 2007, before the two parted ways in 2015.

As for Salim, he is the CEO of a Pakistani startup called Simpaisa.

It was only recently that the 'Raees' actress had shared photos from a wedding party, and Salim Karim was standing right next to her.





"Here is to love, madness, sweet suites, tears of joy, laughter, winging speeches, jeevay jeevay.. here is to life," Mahira had captioned the picture.

She had also posted a picture on Instagram in which she was seen dancing with beau Salim in what appears to be an intimate, passionate dance number.

Meanwhile, Salim had also commented on the starlet's picture stating:



