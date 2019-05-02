When Robert Downey Jr hosted lunch for Endgame ladies on set

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
‘Avengers: Endgame’ star Robert Downey Jr hosted a lunch on the movie sets for Endgame ladies.
On Wednesday, the famed American actor shared a picture with the female stars of 'Avengers: Endgame' where he was seen hosting a lunch for the ladies.
The viral picture has stole the hearts of a million fans ever since.
The photo shows women superheroes from the film ‘Avengers: Endgame’ while they were on shoots for the last time:
The fans, however, missed Black Widow among other female super heroes of Endgame.
Meanwhile, the highly anticipated movie ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is breaking all the records and is still on its way to new success levels.
In the worldwide industry the movie records stand at a whopping $1.2 billion within the first week of its release.
