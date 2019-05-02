When Robert Downey Jr hosted lunch for Endgame ladies on set

close
Thu May 02, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 2, 2019
Avengers: Endgame could make box office history

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, May 02, 2019

 ‘Avengers: Endgame’ star Robert Downey Jr hosted a lunch on the movie sets for Endgame ladies.

On Wednesday, the famed American actor shared a picture with the female stars of 'Avengers: Endgame' where he was seen hosting a lunch for the ladies. 

The viral picture has stole the hearts of a million fans ever since. 

The photo shows women superheroes from the film ‘Avengers: Endgame’ while they were on shoots for the last time: 

The fans, however, missed Black Widow among other female super heroes of Endgame.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated movie ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is breaking all the records  and is still on its way to new success levels.

In the worldwide industry the movie records stand at a whopping $1.2 billion within the first week of its release.

