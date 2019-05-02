When Robert Downey Jr hosted lunch for Endgame ladies on set

‘Avengers: Endgame’ star Robert Downey Jr hosted a lunch on the movie sets for Endgame ladies.



On Wednesday, the famed American actor shared a picture with the female stars of 'Avengers: Endgame' where he was seen hosting a lunch for the ladies.

The viral picture has stole the hearts of a million fans ever since.

The photo shows women superheroes from the film ‘Avengers: Endgame’ while they were on shoots for the last time:

The fans, however, missed Black Widow among other female super heroes of Endgame.



Meanwhile, the highly anticipated movie ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is breaking all the records and is still on its way to new success levels.

In the worldwide industry the movie records stand at a whopping $1.2 billion within the first week of its release.