Babar shines as Pakistan beat Leicestershire by 58 runs

LEICESTER: Pakistan thrashed Leicestershire by 58 runs in their third and final limited-over practice game of the England tour on Wednesday at Leicester.



Babar Azam's hundred and Fakhar Zaman's fifty helped Pakistan set a massive total of 200 runs in 20 overs, paving the way for Green Shirts to achieve back-to-back wins ahead of their white-ball games against England.



Leicestershire won the toss and opted to field. Batting first, Pakistan piled up a mammoth total of 200 runs for six wickets in 20 overs against the county.

Pakistani batsmen showcased a carnival of brilliant batting as Babar Azam scored 101 runs off just 63 balls, while Fakhar Zaman made 52 off 30 balls to steer the total to 200.



Chasing a decent target, Leicestershire struggled against Pakistan bowling by getting out for 142 runs only. BWM Mike was the highest run maker for Leicestershire as he scored 37 runs after facing 26 deliveries.

The Green Shirts outplayed Kent by 100 runs in their opening 50-over warm-up in Beckenham on Saturday and thrashed Northants by eight wickets at Wantage Road on Monday.