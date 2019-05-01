Modi has no understanding of issues people face in India: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress Uttar Pradesh (East) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Narendra Modi government for having no understanding of the issues that people in India face.

Priyanka Gandhi accused prime minister Modi of losing touch with the ground reality, instead spending his time on international visits.

She said, "Your policies have no connect with the ground. Your feet don't remain on Indian soil. You went to America and Japan. You played the drum in Japan, ate biryani in Pakistan. You are flying."

Priyanka Gandhi was speaking to ‘India Today’ TV consulting editor Rajdeep Sardesai.

She took aim at the Modi government's nationalistic poll plank, saying, "The government that doesn't want to listen to people's voice and wants to silence them is not a nationalistic government".

According to Gandhi, the real issues in this election are unemployment and the growing agrarian crisis.

"The public had hope that the Modi government would work after being elected but they broke their promise. Their relation with the electorate has been broken. They introduced policies that show that they don't know about people's problem," Gandhi said.

She also slammed the PM KISAN scheme which will provide farmers with Rs 6,000 per year as minimum income support. "You keep the farmer in crisis for five years and then two months before elections, you come up with a scheme that will give them Rs 2,000 which comes down to Rs 2 per person per day. It is not a favour you're bestowing upon the farmer. You clearly don't understand the extent of the problem," said Priyanka Gandhi.