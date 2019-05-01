Indian fans unhappy with Shahid Afridi’s World Cup XI

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has picked his all-time World Cup Eleven but Indian media and cricket fans are not happy with his selection as he did not include their star players like Sachan Tendulkar and Mahindra Singh Dhoni.

Indian website Hindustan Times expressed its surprise on the selection and mentioned that “it is filled with a lot of surprises. Indian fans will not be too happy with the side as it does not feature Sachin Tendulkar or World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni”.

Tendulkar has appeared in six World Cup tournaments and equalled the record with Pakistan’s Javed Miandad whereas Dhoni is the World Cup-winning skipper for India and he is also a member of the Indian side in the forthcoming World Cup.

Afridi included only one Indian player in the side – the current captain Virat Kohli, while he picked five players from Pakistan - Saeed Anwar, Inzamam ul-Haq, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Saqlain Mushtaq along with four Australians - Ricky Ponting, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne and Adam Gilchrist, and one South African (Jacques Kallis).

Shahid Afridi’s all-time World Cup XI: Saeed Anwar, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Inzamam ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Shoaib Akhtar, Saqlain Mushtaq.

However, the Indian website’s claim that Tendulkar had played six editions of the World Cup and Dhoni is the World Cup winner for India is not looking impressive as Pakistan’s Miandad also played six consecutive World Cup tournaments and Imran Khan is also the World Cup winning captain for Pakistan.