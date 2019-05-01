close
Wed May 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 1, 2019
Saif Ali Khan to play Kartik Aryan’s father, not Sara Ali Khan's in Imtiaz Ali’s next

Saif Ali Khan to play Kartik Aryan’s father, not Sara Ali Khan's in Imtiaz Ali’s next
Read More

Sara Ali Khan's New York post wins applause

MUMBAI: Bollywood's emerging star Sara Ali Khan, who is on a vacation in New York with her...

Read More

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan start shooting together for Imtiaz Ali's next

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, May 01, 2019

MUMBAI: Seems like Sara Ali Khan's dream has finally come true as she has started shooting for her film opposite Kartik Aaryan in Mumbai.

Kartik has begun shooting for their Mumbai schedule on Tuesday, sharing the news on his Instagram story with fans.

Kartik posted a small video with the caption, "Lets Shoot."

The video features a theatre-like setup with smoke coming out from a side.

It was only three days ago that the 'Luka Chuppi' actor wrapped up the shooting of their Udaipur schedule.

The upcoming flick is untitled yet and features Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The Imtiaz Ali's directorial is believed to be a sequel to the 2009 film 'Love Aaj Kal' starring Sara Ali Khan's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The film will hit the screens on Valentines' Day, February 14, 2020. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment