Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan start shooting together for Imtiaz Ali's next

MUMBAI: Seems like Sara Ali Khan's dream has finally come true as she has started shooting for her film opposite Kartik Aaryan in Mumbai.



Kartik has begun shooting for their Mumbai schedule on Tuesday, sharing the news on his Instagram story with fans.

Kartik posted a small video with the caption, "Lets Shoot."

The video features a theatre-like setup with smoke coming out from a side.

It was only three days ago that the 'Luka Chuppi' actor wrapped up the shooting of their Udaipur schedule.

The upcoming flick is untitled yet and features Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The Imtiaz Ali's directorial is believed to be a sequel to the 2009 film 'Love Aaj Kal' starring Sara Ali Khan's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.



The film will hit the screens on Valentines' Day, February 14, 2020.