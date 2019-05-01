Recipe: Beat the heat with strawberry ice cream this Ramzan

This Ramzan, escape the scorching sun and enter the winter wonderland with this delicious strawberry ice cream that you can create right in your kitchen within a matter of minutes.



Ingredients:

2 ¼ cup fresh cream 600 grams of fresh strawberries

2 cups of sugar

Few drops of strawberry essence

2 tablespoons of lemon juice



Method: