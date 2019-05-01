close
Wed May 01, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
May 1, 2019

Recipe: Beat the heat with strawberry ice cream this Ramzan

MISC

Web Desk
Wed, May 01, 2019

This Ramzan, escape the scorching sun and enter the winter wonderland with this delicious strawberry ice cream that you can create right in your kitchen within a matter of minutes.

Ingredients:

  1. 2 ¼ cup fresh cream
  2. 600 grams of fresh strawberries
  3. 2 cups of sugar
  4. Few drops of strawberry essence
  5. 2 tablespoons of lemon juice

Method:

  1. 2 ¼ cup fresh cream from the bakery, whip it on low speed for a while.
  2. Add two cups of sugar into a bowl filled with 600 grams of strawberries with their green leaves extracted and mix. Make sure to wash the strawberries properly and to get the ones that are not rotten or the taste will be ruined.
  3. Put the strawberries and the sugar into the food processor and blend till the sugar is completely mixed into the puree.
  4. Add a few drops of strawberry essence into the puree. Blend again briefly.
  5.  Add two tablespoons of lemon juice.
  6. Add the puree into the whipped cream and mix lightly.
  7. Take aluminum foil boxes and put a sheet of polythene over the surface of the box and pour the mixture over the sheet with a ripple effect and put the remaining sheet of polythene over the mixture to secure it neatly before covering the box with its flap and leaving it to freeze.
  8. After the ice-cream is frozen, serve it with strawberry sauce and whipped cream.

