Mahesh Bhatt says Kangana is like his 'child', refuses to address her 'non-Indian' remark

Bollywood’s fierce and outspoken Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been attacking Alia Bhatt since quite some time whether it’s about her acting skills or her steering clear of the industry’s inside politics, the two sisters don’t seem to be pleased with her at all.

During a recent interview, the Raazi starlet’s famous filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt was questioned was on the continuous attacks being made on his daughter and him, on which he refused to comment, saying Kangana is like a ‘child’ to him.

“She (Kangana) is a ‘bachchi’, started her journey with us. Just because her relative (sister Rangoli) is attacking me, I won’t comment,” he stated.

“Our upbringing and culture teach us that we should not raise a finger on our children. So saying anything against our children won’t be possible. My upbringing stops me to do so. Till I die, I will never ever say anything against our child because it is against my upbringing, it is against my nature,” he went on to say.

The director who will be making his acting debut with Yours Truly was called ‘non-Indian’ along with his wife Soni Razdan by Kangana’s sister Rangoli.