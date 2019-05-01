Ananya Pandey is in love with Varun Dhawan and ‘it’s a bit awkward’

Bollywood’s budding starlet Ananya Pandey is buckling up to make her big debut on the silver screens alongside Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2 but it looks like she has eyes for the original Student of the Year debutant Varun Dhawan.

During an interview with Ellle magazine, the 20-year-old starlet was asked who her favorite B-Town celebrities were to which she named Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor but also went on to reveal that she is in love with Varun Dhawan.

"Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. I am obsessed with both of them. Even Varun Dhawan! His energy…and he is so cute. He knows I am in love with him and it’s a bit awkward,” she stated.

Earlier on Varun’s birthday this year, Ananya had shared a picture of the heartthrob with the caption: “Happiest birthday to the student I’ll always be crushing on!"