Trump says US stands with Venezuelan people´s ´freedom´

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Tuesday the United States supports the "freedom" of the Venezuelan people, as the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido said troops had joined his campaign to oust President Nicolas Maduro.



"The United States stands with the People of Venezuela and their Freedom!" tweeted the US president, who said he was following the situation "very closely."

Trump´s pledge of support came as his administration threw its full weight behind the self-proclaimed acting president Guaido, accused by Maduro´s government of an attempted coup.