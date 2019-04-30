Joe Jonas' romantic post for Sophie Turner oozes love and the internet is going crazy

close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 30, 2019
Sophie Turner shares love story of how Joe Jonas slid into her DM's like Nick and Priyanka

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 30, 2019

Famed American singing sensation Joe Jonas just posted a heartfelt note expressing immense admiration for ladylove Sophie Turner and the internet is going gaga over the couple's unique way of showering love on each other.

On Tuesday, the 'Game of Thrones' starlet took to Instagram to post about a love note penned down for her by her fiance over the weekend.

The letter was supposedly written to welcome Sophie after she returned home from her trip to Paris.

The actress was in the European city to promote her upcoming X-Men movie, 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'. She plays Jean Grey in the flick.

In the picture, Joe wrote, "I Love U Bub! I am so glad you are back

Joe had posted the note on Sophie's mirror to surprise her.

Meanwhile, it has been quite a busy year for Sophie as she will be seen bidding adieu to her 'Game of Thrones' character Sansa Stark in the final season of the show.

On the other hand, Joe Jonas is relishing in the success of his recent singles 'Cool' and 'Sucker' after the special reunion of Jonas Brothers featuring Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. 

