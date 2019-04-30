US Army veteran detained for plotting mass attack in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES: US authorities Monday said that they had thwarted a domestic terror plot by an American military veteran aimed at “multiple targets” in Southern California, including Huntington Beach, the port of Long Beach and the Santa Monica Pier.

Mark Steven Domingo, 26, was arrested on Friday after he received what he thought was a live bomb, but in fact was an inert explosive device that was delivered by an undercover law enforcement officer as part of an investigation by the F.B.I’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The suspect was allegedly plotting a terror attack near Los Angeles as revenge for the recent mass shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Mark Steven Domingo, who had combat experience in Afghanistan, faces federal terror-related charges for plotting to detonate an improvised explosive device (IED) at a rally in Long Beach this past weekend with the aim of causing mass casualties, officials said.

"This investigation successfully disrupted a very real threat posed by a trained combat soldier who repeatedly stated he wanted to cause the maximum number of casualties," said United States Attorney Nick Hanna.



"Protecting Americans from terror attacks is the number one priority of the Justice Department, and anyone who plots to use a weapon of mass destruction will be held to account."