Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka, other Bollywood biggies case vote

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities cast their vote as voting in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election 2019 began as the ‘City of Dreams’ Mumbai goes to polls.



Bollywood biggies Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan with little AbRam, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff, Mahesh Bhatt, Paresh Rawal, Sonali Bendre with hubby Goldie Behl, Kajol and Ajay Devgn with son Yug, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Varun Dhawan with daddy David Dhawan arrived to exercise their right to vote.

Priyanka Chopra was among the early voters as she posed for candid pictures post casting her vote.



