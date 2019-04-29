Pakistan weather forecast: 29 April Monday

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country tonight and may persist during next 2-3 days.

Weather Forecast for Monday:



Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Zhob, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at few places in Malakand division.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral 01.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Shaheed Benazirabad, Jaccobabad, Moen-jo-daro, Chhor, R.Y khan, Rohri, Mithi & Larkana 44°C.