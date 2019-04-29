Pakistan weather forecast: 29 April Monday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Weather in Pakistan is expected to be hot and dry on Saturday. However, rain-thunderstorm...
ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country tonight and may persist during next 2-3 days.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Zhob, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Weather Forecast for Tuesday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at few places in Malakand division.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Chitral 01.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Shaheed Benazirabad, Jaccobabad, Moen-jo-daro, Chhor, R.Y khan, Rohri, Mithi & Larkana 44°C.
