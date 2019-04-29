270 election workers die counting votes in Indonesia

JAKARTA: At least 270 election staff have died in Indonesia, mostly of fatigue-related illnesses caused by long hours of work counting millions of ballot papers by hand. International media, citing officials, reported.

As per report, some seven million people were helping count and monitor the 17 April vote. They were expected to work through the night in sweltering conditions, which took a hefty physical toll on many.

The KPU spokesman was reported to have said that 272 election workers had died from overwork-related illnesses. According to spokesman of the General Elections Commission (KPU), 1,878 other staff had fallen ill.



The elections were the first time the country of 260 million people combined the presidential vote with national and regional parliamentary ballots, in order to save money. Around 80% of the 193 million eligible voters cast their votes in more than 800,000 polling stations.



But the huge numbers have apparently taken their toll on temporary election staff, who unlike civil servants, do not undergo a medical examination before starting work.



Indonesia's election commission plans to compensate surviving families 36 million rupiah (£1,930; $2,500) for every deceased worker - roughly equivalent to one year's pay at minimum wage, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.



CBoth President Joko Widodo and opposition presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto have declared victory, though quick counts suggested Mr Widodo won the election by around 9-10 percentage points.

The KPU will finish vote counting and announce winners of the presidential and parliamentary elections on 22 May.