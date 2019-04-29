One killed, six injured in shooting near Baltimore church

MARYLAND: One person was killed and six others wounded after a shooting near Perkins Square Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland, US media, citing police reported late on Sunday.

The shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue, close to Perkins Square Baptist Church—although it’s not yet clear if the shooting was linked to the church.

The police was reported to have said the shooting apparently took place during a cookout.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear, while police have launched n investigation.

mages posted on social media indicate a massive police presence near the Perkins Square Baptist Church in Baltimore, with a nearby street taped off following a mass shooting. Police have confirmed one of the seven victims have died. No motive has been named so far.









