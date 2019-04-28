Kvitova beats Kontaveit to win Stuttgart title

STUTTGART, Germany: World number three Petra Kvitova won her second WTA title of 2019 as she beat Estonia´s Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) in the final of the tournament in Stuttgart on Sunday.

The Czech star, a two-time Wimbledon champion and runner-up at the Australian Open in January, succeeds compatriot Karolina Pliskova as champion at the clay-court event.

Kvitova thanked the fans and her coaches, who did not join her in Stuttgart this week.

"It was amazing to see the arena full every day," she said.

"My coaches were not actually here, so I´m looking forward to seeing them again."

Having won the Sydney International in January, Kvitova is the first woman to win two titles in 2019, after all of the first 18 WTA competitions of the year were won by different players.

"Congratulations Petra, you are a real role model," said Kontaveit.