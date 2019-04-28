Akshay Kumar down with Avengers: Endgame fever, asks fans to choose him or Iron Man

Looks like the Marvel fever has spread throughout making its impact on even high-profile Bollywood celebrities who are seeking inspiration from Avengers: Endgame stars and unveiling their inner ecstatic fans.



Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar in his attempt to twin with Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man was spotted donning the same tie as him and putting followers in a tricky position asking who amongst the two stars wore it better.

The Padman actor showing a picture of the two in the Givenchy ties captioned the photo: “When #IronManWears the same Tie as you!!

#WhoWoreItBetter Ps: #EndGame is out of this World.”





After the post was made, Akshay’s followers seemed to stand divided as some thought "PadMan > IronMan" while others wrote "No offence but RDJ comes first.”