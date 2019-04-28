New York Times apologizes for anti-Semitic cartoon

The New York Times on Saturday apologized for publishing an anti-Semitic cartoon in its international print edition featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

The cartoon, which appeared in Thursday´s newspaper, depicted Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind Trump -- who was wearing a kippah, or a Jewish skullcap.

In an apology published on Twitter by the Times´s opinion section -- which will also appear in print on Monday -- the newspaper said the drawing "included anti-Semitic tropes."

"The image was offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it," it added.