After Zero's failure, Shah Rukh Khan hesitant to work on new projects

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t seem to be getting over the failure of his last released film Zero as he has several times voiced his qualms regarding the film’s failure and has now revealed that he will not be going on board any new project either.

During an interview with CRI Hindi, the Dilwale actor shed light on how he would like to go on a hiatus for a while following the letdown that was Zero, stating that he wants to spend more time with family.

"This time, I didn't feel like doing it. I thought, this time, I will take out time to watch films and listen to scripts and read books. My kids are also doing finishing their college life. Suhana is still in college, Aryan will hopefully pass his college in a year. I want to spend more time with my family,” he stated.

"I said somewhere that I might decide in June about my next project. But I won't even do it in June, I will only do a film when I feel like doing it from my heart. I only act when it comes from my heart, but this time I don't feel like doing it. A lot of people are telling me stories, I've heard 15-20 stories, I liked 2-3 of them. But I haven't decided yet which film to do. Because the moment I take a decision, I will have to start working on films. I will completely be engrossed in it,” he added.

He went on to say: "I won't do anything for 2-3 months. There are a few stories that are good, but I have not taken a decision emotionally. Mentally, I know it's good. But I haven't decided anything yet."

The long and hard thought he is giving perhaps has a lot to do with how Zero performed at the box office.