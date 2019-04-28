Alia Bhatt, Sunny Leone among Bollywood celebs who can't vote in Lok Sabha polls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
With the Lok Sabha elections 2019 around the corner for those residing in Mumbai, B-Town celebrities are prepping up to exercise their democratic rights and flaunt their inked thumb on April 29. However, there are some prominent names who cannot vote.
The 51-year-old Padman actor in spite of having Amritsar as his birth place, would not be able to vote this time either as he holds a Canadian citizenship that he took upon the offer, forsaking his Indian nationality since his home country does not permit citizens to hold two passports.
Much like Kumar, the 26-year-old Raazi starlet would also not be able to cast her vote as she along with her mother Soni Razdan is a British national.
You may have predicted this Bollywood queen’s name in the list as she was born in Hong Kong and holds a British passport much like Alia Bhatt.
The 33-year-old Race 3 actor may have made a name for herself in Bollywood but the actor herself hails from Sri Lanka which is why she won’t be making an appearance at the voting booth either.
The beauty queen of Bollywood like the others will also be chilling at home at the day of polling as she too is not an Indian citizen but holds a Canadian nationality being born in Ontario, Canada.
