Alia Bhatt, Sunny Leone among Bollywood celebs who can't vote in Lok Sabha polls

With the Lok Sabha elections 2019 around the corner for those residing in Mumbai, B-Town celebrities are prepping up to exercise their democratic rights and flaunt their inked thumb on April 29. However, there are some prominent names who cannot vote.

Akshay Kumar:

The 51-year-old Padman actor in spite of having Amritsar as his birth place, would not be able to vote this time either as he holds a Canadian citizenship that he took upon the offer, forsaking his Indian nationality since his home country does not permit citizens to hold two passports.

Alia Bhatt:

Much like Kumar, the 26-year-old Raazi starlet would also not be able to cast her vote as she along with her mother Soni Razdan is a British national.

Katrina Kaif:

You may have predicted this Bollywood queen’s name in the list as she was born in Hong Kong and holds a British passport much like Alia Bhatt.

Jacqueline Fernandez:

The 33-year-old Race 3 actor may have made a name for herself in Bollywood but the actor herself hails from Sri Lanka which is why she won’t be making an appearance at the voting booth either.

Sunny Leone:

The beauty queen of Bollywood like the others will also be chilling at home at the day of polling as she too is not an Indian citizen but holds a Canadian nationality being born in Ontario, Canada.