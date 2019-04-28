close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
April 28, 2019

At least 10 dead in India bus plunge

World

AFP
Sun, Apr 28, 2019

New Delhi: At least 10 people were killed when a bus plunged into a gorge in India´s Himalayan mountain region on Saturday, police said.

The bus was travelling from Dalhousie, in Himachal Pradesh state, to Pathankot in neighboring Punjab when it fell into the 60-meter (200-foot) gorge, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported, citing officials.

In addition to the dead there were several injuries, PTI quoted Monica Bhutunguru, a police superintendent in Chamba, as saying.

Darkness was hampering rescue efforts in the far-north region, she said.

The crash follows the death of six children and their driver in January when their bus also went off the road in the Himalayas.

Careless driving and bad, narrow and winding roads in the region cause frequent accidents, with vehicles often slipping into deep gorges.

In India an average of 150,000 people die in road accidents each year.

Latest News

More From World