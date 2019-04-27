Janhvi Kapoor blushes when asked what Boney Kapoor thinks of Ishaan Khatter

Bollywood newbie Janhvi Kapoor after making her debut into the industry with Ishaan Khatter sparked ample rumors about there something brewing between the co-stars and it looks like there may be some truth behind the conjectures.

During an interview, the Dhadak starlet was asked about her co-star Ishaan and her father Boney Kapoor who she revealed screens all of her dates.

“Yes, except I don’t have many dates because dad believes...( no boy) is good enough for me,” she stated.

However, it was when asked about Ishaan that the actor turned red as if hiding something behind the blushed expression.

After letting out a ‘huh’ she added: “Dad thinks Ishaan is a lovely actor and a nice boy. That’s all he thinks.”