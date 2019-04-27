Meghan Markle ready to give birth? Ambulance near cottage sparks confusion

The world is perhaps too excited to welcome Baby Sussex as reports have emerged suggesting that Meghan Markle’s due date is around the corner as an ambulance was spotted outside the couple’s cottage.

However, as per reports, the Duchess of Sussex may be getting closer to give birth to her firstborn with prince Harry but the ambulance spotted parked near the royal duo’s Frogmore Cottage on Friday had nothing to do with it.

Associate editor of Telegraph Camilla Tominey burst the bubbles of all those getting ready to wish the royal couple, as she tweeted: “NB Ambulance spotted near Frogmore Cottage yesterday is a driver training vehicle picking up food for students while out and about all day, according to South Central Ambulance Service. Keep calm tweeps. It could be another few days yet #royalbaby #BabySussex #ticktock."

While all information regarding the baby has been kept under wraps by the royal family, fans will have to hold their horses till we know for sure when the newest addition is to arrive.