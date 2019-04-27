Pakistan plunder 358/7 in their first tour match in England

BECKENHAM: Pakistan piled up a huge total of 358 runs for seven wickets in their first tour match, against the county of Kent, here on Saturday.

After winning the toss and elected to bat first, Pakistani batsmen dominated the scene as allrounder Imad Wasim blasted a brilliant unbeaten century while opener Fakhr Zaman and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail smashed half-centuries.

Imad in his 78-ball 117, struck 13 fours and four sixes while Fakhar made 76 off 59 balls, hitting nine fours and a six, and Haris scored 75 off 71 balls with six fours and a six.

Fakhar and Imam-ul-Haq (39) provided a solid start of 92 runs and later Haris and Imad added 139 runs for the sixth wicket partnership.

However, Babar Azam (9), skipper Sarfrraz Ahmed (10), Faheem Ashraf (17) and Shoaib Malik (4) failed to make any big score.

For Kent, 25-year-old left-arm spinner Imran Qayyum, bowled extremely well to capture four wickets for 45 runs in his ten overs.