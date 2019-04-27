WATCH: Chimpanzee uses Instagram like a pro leaving humans baffled

A video of a chimpanzee swiftly scrolling and swiping through Instagram like a pro has created quite a stir among netizen as it has successfully garnered millions of views online and has left users in awe.



The video uploaded by animal conservationist and influencer Mike Hoston on social media five days ago has racked up seven million views on it thus far.

The video shows how a chimpanzee scrolling down the Instagram feed and opening the videos of his interest amazingly amuses netizen with his human like behavior.

The video of a chimpanzee also led to some hilarious memes while some of the netziens have also shown their concerns over the video that the chimpanzee looks like a domestic pet of someone and should be set free.