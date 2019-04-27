Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha all praises for Jinnah

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha was all praises for Pakistan founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah he played a significant part in the freedom of India and was a part of Congress.

During a public rally in Madhy Pradesh on Friday, Sinha stated that Congress belonged to leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Jawaharlal Nehru.

"These leaders had played the most important role in the development and freedom of the country. This is the reason why I have come here,” he had stated.

Soon after, the Congress leader encountered immense backlash subsequent to which he released a clarification shrugging it off as a ‘slip of tongue.’

“Whatever I said yesterday was slip of tongue. I wanted to say Maulana Azad but uttered Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he stated.

Sinha had been present at Madhya Pradesh to campaign in favor of the Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath who is joining the electoral race from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency against Nathan Shah from BJP.