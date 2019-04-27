Shraddha Kapoor welcomes Baahubali star Prabhas on Instagram in a special post

South Indian actor Prabhas, the man behind Indian cinema's highest grossing film Baahubali, was given a warm welcome by co-star Shraddha Kapoor on Instagram in a special style.



On Saturday, the ‘Aashiqui 2’ actress welcomed Prabhas after he debuted on Instagram and dropped a lovely message on for him.

“Welcome to insta!!! One of the nicest human beings I have ever met and an absolute darling @actorprabhas.”

On the work front Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas will be seen together in their upcoming movie ‘Saaho’ which is directed by Sujeeth starring Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin and Arjun Vijay in pivotal roles.



The movie is made on a budget of 300 crores and is expected to hit the screens on 15th August, 2019.