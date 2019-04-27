Man hurls mobile at Trump at gun rally

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump was apparently targeted with a mobile phone which had been hurled at him as he appeared to address at gun supporters' rally.

In a viral video, it can be seen that someone, from the crowd, threw the handset at the President Trump when he was strolling on to patriotic rock music at a National Rifle Association (NRA) conference in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Soon after the incident the accused was located and hauled away by police.

Later in a strange twist, US President also hurled a pen into the crowd after announcing that the United States will drop out of the Arms Trade Treaty signed during the Obama administration.

It was not immediately clear why the person, who later introduced himself as a fan of US President, threw a mobile at him. Trump remained safe as it missed him by a margin.



At the meeting Trump vowed to fight for gun rights and implored members of the group struggling to maintain its influence to rally behind his re-election bid.



Speaking at the event his third straight year, Trump declared himself a "champion for the Second Amendment."

"It's under assault," he said of the constitutional right to bear arms.