Is Salman Khan, SRK and Aamir Khan reunion on the cards?

The iconic Khan trio has been recently enjoying a special camaraderie when Salman and Aamir spent hours together at Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat'.



A report published by Filmfare has suggested that the three actors met at Mannat and “spoke for hours and had a gala time with good food and drinks flowing in”.

On the other hand, a Mumbai Mirror report, claimed that the trio had a quiet conversation on their careers and their meeting went on till 8 p.m.

Owing to the recent dip in their respective careers - with SRK's 'Zero' and Aamir's 'Thugs of Hindostan' - it is being said that the three actors are planning on collaborating with each other to salvage their failing careers.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is prepping up for the release of his film 'Bharat' on Eid. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover.

Aamir, on the other hand, is gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha - an official remake of Forest Gump.

Only Salman had a considerably better show at the movies with Race 3 raking in a good collection. However, the film received a lot of flak from critics. Directed by Remo Fernandez, the film also starred Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah.