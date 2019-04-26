Govt to overcome all crises soon: President Alvi

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday said the nation should give the government time and it would overcome all crises through honest leadership and dedicated efforts.



Speaking at a dinner hosted by Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his honour on 23rd Foundation Day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf here at the Govenror''s House, he said the country was making rapid progress under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The world was well aware of the fact that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was not corrupt like the past regimes.

Advisor to the Prime Minister Naeem-ul-Haq, provincial ministers, MNAs and MPAs including Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Syed Sumsam Bukhari, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Akhtar Khan, Farrukh Habib, Fayazul Hassan Chohan, spokesperson of the Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Gill and others attended the dinner.

The president said Pakistan''s image had also improved manifold among the comity of nations while the country''s diplomatic maneuvering was better than ever before.

He said this was all possible because an honest leadership was at the helm of affairs.

On defence, he said defence of the country was in safe hands today, adding, "Whenever India tried to intrude, our armed forces gave them a befitting reply.

" The president hailed performance of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, adding they were addressing people''s problems and their commitment to the cause of the public was extraordinary.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar said the PTI government had put the country on the road to progress as it celebrated 23rd Foundation Day of the party.

Sarwar credited the PTI workers for bringing the party into power in the 2018 general election, adding the fight against corruption, started by Prime Minister Imran Khan 23 years ago, would reach its logical conclusion and the plundered money would be recovered from the looters.

Advisor to the Prime Minister, Naeem-ul-Haq, in his address, said there was question of stripping Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Govenror Mohammad Sarwar of their designations as Prime Minister Imran Khan had full confidence in both of them.

He said the negative propaganda of the opposition was a hurdle in the path of progress, adding the opposition had failed in its nefarious designs in the past and it would meet the same fate in future.

Naeem-ul-Haq said PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen was an asset of the party and he could not attend this event due to personal commitments.

The advisor said the PTI was united under Imran Khan and together it would achieve all the goals for the betterment of the country.