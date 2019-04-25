Alia Bhatt doing aerial yoga is the motivation you need to hit the gym

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is the beauty queen that every girl looks up to and her latest picture will inspire all to hit the gym at their earliest.

The 26-year-old Raazi starlet posted a picture of herself on Instagram, in midair amidst her aerial yoga class with her body hanging elegantly to a cloth tied to the roof.

The Kalank actor captioned the post: “Try try untill you fly.”





The actor’s innumerable fans and fitness freaks were not the only ones who were motivated to hit the gym as Malaika Arora was also impressed.

Sharing it on her Instagram as well, Malaika wrote underneath: “Flying divas Aliaa Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor today doing some aerial yoga."







