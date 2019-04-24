Priyanka Chopra lands in India ahead of brother Siddharth's wedding

MUMBAI: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has arrived in Mumbai to attend brother Siddharth's wedding.



As per a report published in SpotBoye, Priyanka's brother is all set to tie the knot with fiancee Ishita Kumar by the end of this month.

The wedding will be followed by a wedding reception on April 30.

'The Sky is Pink' starlet was clicked at Mumbai airport by the paps on Wednesday. Pee Cee was seen rocking a lemon green shirt and pants, her hair tied up with dark sunglasses completing her look.

Pee Cee was seen greeting the paps warmly as she smiled while getting clicked.

She even shared a picture from her flight on Tuesday night. ‘Plane=sleep,’ she wrote with the picture as she took a nap in her seat, but not without clicking a selfie first. The picture also showed her wearing her mangalsutra.

Priyanka's brother Siddharth and Ishita got engaged in February this year.



Pee Cee had even shared pictures from their roka ceremony which she captioned as: "So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family...you are so beautiful together...I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!."

Nick Jonas who has not arrived in India to attend his Siddharth's wedding talked about it on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “So my brother-in-law is getting married. So we went back together. I was there for a day as I was in New York to announce this whole thing. But we went for the roka ceremony which is basically when two families come together and decide if they are going to approve of their union or not. And so they meet and get to know each other,” he had said.

He added, “So Priyanka is older than her brother and although he is just 3-4 years older than me, given that she is the senior in the family to him, she had a big important role to approve of the union and by way of being married to her, I also did. So I really milked it. I was like ‘I’m not sure’."