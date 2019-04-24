Media important partner in protection of national interests: Firdous Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said she considered media as an important partner in the protection of national interest and integrity and above all national progress.



She said this during a meeting with a delegation of National Press Club led by its President Shakeel Qarar.

President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Workers Group) Pervaiz Shaukat was also present during the meeting.

The special assistant to prime minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had a firm belief in the fundamental constitutional right of freedom of expression and was working to ensure its implementation in true spirit.

She said she was aware of the problems being faced by the journalist community and would take practical steps for their resolution.

She said democracy and media were inter-dependent because strong democracy was key to free media and free media was imperative for strong democracy.

She said media was an important pillar of the state and protector of the democracy and the government would strive to further strengthen it.

The delegation briefed her about the problems being faced by the working journalists.