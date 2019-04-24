Sara Ali Khan officially on-board with Varun Dhawan for Coolie No 1

B-Town’s favorite newbie Sara Ali Khan is making waves in spite of being merely two films old and it looks like the actor is now prepping up to star alongside heartthrob Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1, as announced by makers on Wednesday.

According to reports, the star girl is officially onboard the Varun Dhawan starrer after she won hearts with her charisma and star power in Kearnath and Simmba.

“It’s official… After 25 years David Dhawan and Vashu Bhagnani come back together to adapt their timeless comedy, ‘Coolie No 1’. The film starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan begins shoot this August,” read a statement released by the makers.

Indian actor Jackky Bhagnani also expressed his delight saying: “Nostalgic & Excited !! We complete 25 years at @poojafilms. Extremely Happy to announce the adaptation of our first film #CoolieNo1 with my favorite David uncle, my brother

@Varun_dvn & #SaraAliKhan! Cannot wait for this mad journey to begin!!.”