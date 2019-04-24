Ghulam Sarwar was removed due to manipulation in gas bills: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar khan was removed because of manipulation in gas bills.

Briefing the media after the meeting of Federal Cabinet on Tuesday, the special assistant said former health minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani was not sacked due to corruption.

He was removed due to negligence,’ she clarified.

Recent hike in the prices of medicines has affected everyone and Prime Minister Imran Khan was not pleased with it too, she said.

She said if the government was not worried about the hike in drug prices, the prime minister would not have removed his close aide from the post of health minister.



Ghulam Sarwar, on the other hand, has called the new spokesperson irresponsible. The response of the former petroleum minister came in a TV programme last night.

Replying to questions of media persons, Firdous said the recent reshuffle in the cabinet was taken to improve its performance.

A balanced cabinet comprising elected and technocrat members was a norm all over the world.

To a question, she said Turkey, Russia, China and India were doing trade with Iran through agreements, and Pakistan would also take a decision to have trade with Iran keeping its own interest supreme.