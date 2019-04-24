close
Tue Apr 23, 2019
World

AFP
April 24, 2019

Russia calls US tightening of Iran oil sanctions 'aggressive and reckless'

World

AFP
Wed, Apr 24, 2019

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday called the US tightening of oil sanctions on Iran an "aggressive and reckless" policy after Washington announced it was seeking to stop all exports of Iranian crude.

"Such a course of action adds nothing to the Americans´ international standing," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "The rest of the world perfectly understands that Washington´s policy is becoming more and more aggressive and reckless."

