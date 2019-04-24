Russia calls US tightening of Iran oil sanctions 'aggressive and reckless'

MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday called the US tightening of oil sanctions on Iran an "aggressive and reckless" policy after Washington announced it was seeking to stop all exports of Iranian crude.



"Such a course of action adds nothing to the Americans´ international standing," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "The rest of the world perfectly understands that Washington´s policy is becoming more and more aggressive and reckless."