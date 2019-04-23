Ranveer Singh holds Deepika's heels and the internet is going crazy

'Padmaavat' actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are relishing in marital bliss ever since they tied the knot in December last year and are serving couple goals to everyone around.



In a recent appearance together, the couple was seen exhibiting major PDA, as Ranveer was seen holding Deepika's heels at a wedding ceremony in Mumbai.

Pictures of Ranveer holding DeePee's shoes have been garnering massive attention melting hearts on the internet.

Going by what we can see in the latest photos on the actress's fan account on Instagram, the 'Gully Boy' actor can be seen standing behind his wife Deepika and carrying her heels as she greets people.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is prepping for Kabir Singh biopic '83' and Deepika is shooting for 'Chhapaak'.



In the meantime, the couple took out time together to grace a wedding ceremony at JW Marriot in Mumbai.

When Deepika and Ranveer returned to India after their destination wedding in Italy, Ranveer, in order to protect Deepika, from the massive sea of fans gathered to see their favourite stars, turned bodyguard for her holding her between his arms tightly.

Ranveer Singh tied the knot with Deepika Padukone on November 14 and 15 in Lake Como in Italy, last year. The couple exchanged vows in two ceremonies, Sindhi and Konkani.