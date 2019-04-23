Pakistan cricket team leaves for England to play ODI series, World Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team on Monday left for England on a hectic tour during which green shirts will play one T20 practice match, a Twenty20 International, four 50-over warm-up matches and five ODIs before participating in ICC World Cup.

Pakistan will play the T20I against England on may 5 at Cardiff, while the first ODI of five -match series would be played on may 8 at the Oval.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is slated to be held from May 30 to July 14 in England. The first match of the World Cup to be played between Australia and South Africa.



Pakistan will take West Indies in their World Cup opener on May 31 at Trent Bridge. The much awaited encounter of the tournament would be played between Pakistan and India on June 16.

Earlier on Monday, speaking to the media at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Arthur showed confidence in the squad picked for the upcoming world series.



He said: "We have faith in our team. All 15 of those players have the ability to win games," adding that they have to bring all their capabilities to produce results in their favour.

"We have worked really hard over the past two years. We are as prepared as we can be," he added.

Speaking about Shadab being ruled out of the upcoming series against England, Arthur said: "He is a wonderful cricketer. As the buzz word nowadays goes, he’s ‘three-dimensional’. He plays a key role for us just outside the power play. However, we have tried to cover with another wrist spinner Yasir Shah."



Pakistan squad has been announced for the tour of England to play the series against the hosts and later the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.



Sarfraz Ahmed will lead both the squads.



Squad

Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez(subject to fitness), Imad Wasim, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

Two for England ODIs: Mohammad Amir and Asif Ali.

Schedule



The following is the Pakistan cricket team’s schedule of England tour:



April 27 – v Kent (50-over practice match)



April 29 – v Northamptonshire (50-over match)

May 01 – v Leicestershire (T20 match - d/n)

May 05 – v England (only T20I), Cardiff

May 08 – 1st ODI v England, The Oval

May 11 – 2nd ODI v England, Hampshire

May 14 – 3rd ODI v England, Bristol

May 17 – 4th ODI v England, Trent Bridge

May 19 – 5th ODI v England, Leeds

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

May 24 – v Afghanistan (warm-up), Bristol

May 26 – v Bangladesh (warm-up), Cardiff

May 31 – v West Indies, Trent Bridge

June 03 – v England, Trent Bridge

June 07 – v Sri Lanka, Bristol

June 12 – v Australia, Taunton

June 16 – v India, Old Trafford

June 23 – v South Africa, Lord’s

June 26 – v New Zealand, Edgbaston

June 29 – v Afghanistan, Headingley

July 05 – v Bangladesh, Lord’s (d/n)