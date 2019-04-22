‘Govt to ensure provision of best health services to people’

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid on Monday said that the government was taking innovative steps for improving health sector of the country.

Addressing a function here organized by Medecins Sans Frontieres, Doctors without Borders (MSF), she said that provision of health facilities to the masses and protecting them from various diseases was the responsibility of government.

She said that there was a need to create awareness about prevention from various diseases and timely diagnosis.

She said that preventive measures could help save huge amounts spent on healthcare services.

She added in addition to treatment, compassionate behaviour could also help bring good results in the cure of patients.

She said that the Ministry of National Health Services had been trying its level best to bring about improvement in the health sector and taking measures to further improve health facilities in various institutions.

She said that steps were also being taken to ensure provision of best medical facilities in the hospital and taking measures to bring about further improvement.

She said that the government was striving to improve the standard of medical education to have quality doctors in the country.

She added the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had shown keen interest in health infrastructure development and bringing positive change in the provision of quality healthcare delivery system for the people.

She said the government was going to establish new hospitals in the federal capital for facilitating the masses.

She added the government hospitals of Islamabad had been facing shortage of staff since long time.

She said that there was a big shortage of nurses in the country and a nursing university would be established in the capital soon.

She said the government had been working to make federal capital a model health city.

She added that there was a plan to work on health tourism with the provision of modern health technology to the hospitals.

She said the government had planned to issue health card to a large number of people while the limit of card was also being increased.