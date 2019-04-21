Six killed in Lahore building collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: At least six people were killed and five others sustained injuries after a multi-storey building collapsed in Lahore’s Bhati Chowk area on Saturday.
According to Rescue services, the three-storey fragile building collapsed all of a sudden with a big bang in Mohalla Aslam Khan, Bhati Chowk area of the Walled City. As a result, several people were trapped under the debris.
Those died under the debris were identified as Shehzad, Shaheen Bibi, Qasim Ali and Farzana.
While the injured namely Khizar (40), Nauf (15), Haseeb (6), Areeb (3) and two others were retrieved from the rubble, and shifted to Mayo Hospital.
LAHORE: At least six people were killed and five others sustained injuries after a multi-storey building collapsed in Lahore’s Bhati Chowk area on Saturday.
According to Rescue services, the three-storey fragile building collapsed all of a sudden with a big bang in Mohalla Aslam Khan, Bhati Chowk area of the Walled City. As a result, several people were trapped under the debris.
Those died under the debris were identified as Shehzad, Shaheen Bibi, Qasim Ali and Farzana.
While the injured namely Khizar (40), Nauf (15), Haseeb (6), Areeb (3) and two others were retrieved from the rubble, and shifted to Mayo Hospital.