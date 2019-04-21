close
Sun Apr 21, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 21, 2019

Six killed in Lahore building collapse

LAHORE: At least six people were killed and  five others sustained injuries after a multi-storey building collapsed in Lahore’s Bhati Chowk area on Saturday.

According to Rescue services, the three-storey fragile building collapsed all of a sudden with a big bang in Mohalla Aslam Khan, Bhati Chowk area of the Walled City. As a result, several  people were trapped under the debris. 

 Those died under the debris were identified as Shehzad, Shaheen Bibi, Qasim Ali and Farzana.

While  the injured namely Khizar (40), Nauf (15), Haseeb (6), Areeb (3) and two others were retrieved from the rubble, and shifted to Mayo Hospital.

