Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi accused of sexual harassment

NEW DELHI: A former female staff member of the Supreme Court has accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment, news website Scroll reported on Saturday.

The woman staffer said the top judge sexually harassed her at his residence office in October 2018.

The 35-year-old woman on Friday sent a letter to a 22-judge panel of the apex court, explaining her ordeal.

Rejecting the allegations, the Chief Justice of Indian Supreme Court said he did not deem it appropriate to reply to them.

"All I would like to say is this, undoubtedly every employees are treated fairly and decently. This employee was there for a month and half. Allegations came and I didn't deem it appropriate to reply to the allegations" said CJI Gogoi was quoted as saying.



Indian today wrote that Justice Ranjan Gogoi was sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India in October 2018.



A son of former minister of Assam, he is the first judge from the country's northeast to be appointed as the Chief Justice of India.



Ranjan Gogoi was among the four judges who had famously held a press conference to protest the inner workings of the country's Supreme Court.





