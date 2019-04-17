close
Wed Apr 17, 2019
World

AFP
April 17, 2019

Trump vetoes bill to end US support for Saudi-led Yemen war

World

AFP
Wed, Apr 17, 2019

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Tuesday vetoed a resolution from Congress directing him to end US participation in the Saudi-led war in Yemen, the second such move of his presidency.

"This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future," Trump said in a statement.

He also claimed that US support was needed to "protect the safety of the more than 80,000 Americans who reside in certain coalition countries that have been subject to Huthi attacks from Yemen," referring to the Iran-aligned forces in the country.

