Minor boy allegedly killed during police, robbers crossfire in Karachi

KARACHI: A minor boy was allegedly killed after bullet hit him in his chest during a police shootout with suspected robbers within the limits of Sachal police station, family has alleged.



The 19-month-old, minor Ahsan was travelling along with the family when the bullet hit him, his uncle Faheem said and claimed the police encounter was allegedly underway.

Police have also confirmed the killing of minor, however, did not provide further details.



DSP Sachal said they have received information of the incident and were investigating into it.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident.